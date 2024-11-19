Technology

Tech CEOs taking new roles in politics

They have long been the power brokers of Silicon Valley. But now, tech CEOs and venture capitalists are increasingly become fixtures on the political stage. For some, that combination is raising questions and concerns.

San Francisco's Mayor-Elect Daniel Lurie is tapping the hottest name in the Bay Area's hottest tech, a billionaire CEO join his transition team.

Recently, Elon Musk was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to join his administration. It is raising more questions about the intersection of tech and politics.

