Tech Leaders Raise Concerns Over A.I.

Artificial intelligence is already changing the way people search and work on the internet, while pulling in billions of dollars in venture funding.

While Artificial intelligence may be the hottest thing in Silicon Valley right now, many tech leaders are asking companies to pause their research until we set some better rules about what Artificial intelligence should and should not be doing.

There is a new request from more than 1,000 tech leaders to pause the development of advanced A.I.

"There's real concern about the speed at which A.I. development is happening," said Ben Parr, co-founder of Octane A.I.

The letter, signed by among others, Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, warns of the dangers of A.I., Things that, to quote the letter, no one can predict, understand, or reliably control.

