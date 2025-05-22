Technology

Tech startup shows off autonomous bulldozer in San Francisco

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tech startup wants to reconstruct the construction industry with a new bulldozer. It’s quiet and doesn't need a driver.

Lumina came to San Francisco on Wednesday to show off its 40-ton electric autonomous bulldozer.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The driverless rig is still in the prototype phase now. The company called it "excavation as a service," and the goal is to eventually get the work done for less.

The company's CEO says in an area that's already comfortable with driverless cars on the streets, he's ready to disrupt the construction industry.

Scott Budman has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

TechnologySan Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us