Tech startup shows off autonomous bulldozer in San Francisco

A tech startup wants to reconstruct the construction industry with a new bulldozer. It’s quiet and doesn't need a driver.

Lumina came to San Francisco on Wednesday to show off its 40-ton electric autonomous bulldozer.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The driverless rig is still in the prototype phase now. The company called it "excavation as a service," and the goal is to eventually get the work done for less.

The company's CEO says in an area that's already comfortable with driverless cars on the streets, he's ready to disrupt the construction industry.

Scott Budman has more in the video above.