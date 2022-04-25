Elon Musk has officially bought Twitter, the social media company's board announced Monday.

Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, offered $44 billion to purchase the company and make it private.

But what exactly does this all mean? How will Twitter change and how will users be affected?

We answered some of those questions below.

Why Did Elon Musk Buy Twitter?

Musk has been open about his ideas and plans for the future. When he announced the $44 billion deal he said he wanted "to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans."

What Was the Process to Buy Twitter?

According to CNBC, the announcement came after weeks-long conversations Musk kicked off when he disclosed a large stake in the company. When the company said Musk would join the board, he reversed course on that plan an offered to buy the company at $54.20 per share.

Will endeavor to keep as many shareholders in privatized Twitter as allowed by law — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

How Will Twitter Change?

We'll have to wait for official details on whether the social media platform will make any changes following the deal, but Musk has said his interest in Twitter comes from the company's censorship of free speech.

In a statement, Musk said, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

Concern About Future Changes to Twitter

Critics are concerned that Musk's control over Twitter will result in silencing of those who may disagree with him, CNBC reported.

White House officials and advisers to President Joe Biden worry Musk will allow Trump and others who were banned from Twitter to return to the platform.

"Now, Trump will use Twitter to do far more damage to regain power in 2022 and 2024 while Elon Musk has given no indication that he will do anything to stop him," Mary Anne Marsh, a veteran Democratic strategist, told CNBC.

What About Twitter's San Francisco Headquarters?

Twitter headquarters are located on Market Street in San Francisco.

Musk announced in October that he'd be moving Tesla to Austin, Texas from its headquarters in Palo Alto, following in the footsteps of other tech leaders leaving California.

So could a move outside of California be in Twitter's future? The answer is unclear at this point.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, however, took to Twitter to invite Musk to move the social media company to his state.