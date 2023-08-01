MLB Trade deadline

Report: Giants among teams interested in Mariners' Hernandez

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Giants reportedly are among a slew of teams with their eye on a hard-hitting All-Star with the MLB trade deadline just hours away.

Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernández is drawing interest from "at least a half-dozen teams," including the Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Monday night, citing sources.

Hernández, 30, was an All-Star in 2021 after hitting 32 home runs and is known for his power while serving as an adequate defender. His 16 homers during the 2023 MLB season would lead all San Francisco hitters, though he's slashing just .258/.288/.406 with a league-leading 141 strikeouts.

But as the Giants look for reinforcements to help a struggling offense, the potential for Hernández to turn things around and get back to his All-Star form in the second half could be too enticing to pass up. And even though he would be a rental slated to hit free agency this winter, it appears as though San Francisco has plenty of competition to land the right fielder.

After trading for A.J. Pollock on Monday, San Francisco added to its already crowded outfield and certainly has other pressing needs to address at the deadline, such as middle infield and rotation depth.

If the price is right, however, another bat with a lot of pop could pay dividends in the Giants' playoff pursuit.

