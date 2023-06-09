The new NBC Sports Bay Area & CA mobile app is here

Northern California fans have a new mobile destination for NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California’s extensive coverage of their favorite teams – and their teams only.

The NBC Sports Bay Area & CA app delivers comprehensive written articles, podcasts, on-demand video and other content covering the 49ers, Warriors, Giants, Kings, Athletics and Sharks within a user-friendly, easy-to-navigate experience.

The new app provides the latest news, analysis, commentary and insights from the networks’ stable of experts and insiders, including Matt Maiocco, Alex Pavlovic and Monte Poole. Fans are also able to listen to podcasts, follow live scores and stats, catch highlights and watch behind-the-scenes content and interviews.

The NBC Sports Bay Area & CA app features customizable push notifications, allowing fans to select which teams to receive alerts for so they can stay updated on the latest breaking news, injuries, trades, milestones and other key moments covering their favorite teams and athletes.

Here is everything you need to know about the NBC Sports Bay Area & CA app, including how to download it now:

What fans get with the NBC Sports Bay Area & CA app

Access to comprehensive written articles, podcasts, on-demand video and other content covering the 49ers, Warriors, Giants, Kings, Athletics and Sharks

Extensive news, analysis, commentary and insights from leading experts and insiders, including Matt Maiocco, Alex Pavlovic and Monte Poole

Extensive game highlights, recaps, interviews, behind-the-scenes content and more

The latest scores and team and player statistics

Customizable alerts by team covering the 49ers, Warriors, Giants, Kings, Athletics and Sharks

Fans can download the NBC Sports Bay Area & CA app in the App Store and on Google Play.

How fans can stream live games

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California’s live-game coverage of the Athletics, Giants, Kings, Warriors and Sharks, including pregame and postgame shows, will continue to be available to authenticated subscribers on the NBC Sports app.

What is happening with MyTeams

The MyTeams app won’t be available for download or for updates in the app stores beginning June 26. The new NBC Sports Bay Area & CA app provides the same comprehensive coverage of Northern California’s teams.