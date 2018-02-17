3 to Watch: Mr. GS Goes for Third Giant Slalom Gold

Tune in to for NBC's LIVE primetime coverage of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics beginning at 5 p.m. on the West Coast. Not near a TV? You can also catch it on your phone or computer right here.

So far in these Pyeongchang Olympics, the United States snowboarders have led the way, netting four of America’s five gold medals. On Saturday, the skiers will try to catch up.

Two events could provide a medal haul for the U.S.: Men’s skiing slopesstyle and men’s giant slalom. The Americans combined for four medals in the two events in Sochi, including a slopestyle sweep.

Here are our 3 to Watch for the next 24 hours in Pyeongchang:

1. U.S. Goes for Repeat Sweep

Three Olympic medals have been awarded in the men’s skiing slopestyle event — and they all went to America.

The event debuted in Sochi four years ago, and Americans took all three medals. Now, they’re hoping for a repeat sweep.

Gus Kenworthy, who won the silver medal four years ago, and Nick Goeppert, who won the bronze, lead the U.S. contingent this time. McRae Williams rounds out the team.

Norway’s Oystein Braaten is expected to provide the stiffest competition. He won both X Games titles last season.

2. Mr. GS Goes for Third Giant Slalom Gold

There’s a reason they call Ted Ligety Mr. GS. He’s a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the giant slalom, and he’s won three world titles. If he’s going to wind up on the podium in Pyeongchang, this is the event where it’s most likely to happen.

Of course, Mr. GS won all those medals and titles before a bad crash in 2016. He was sidelined for over a year recovering from an injured knee and back surgery. Now, at age 33, he’s trying to show he’s still one of the world’s best.

So far in Pyeongchang, he finished fifth in the Alpine combined, and he skied off the course in the super G.

For Ligety to win gold, he’ll have to beat one his longtime rival and friend, Austria’s Marcel Hirscher. Hirscher won an unprecedented sixth straight overall World Cup title last season, and his 55th World Cup victory in the giant slalom in January. He won the first Olympic gold medal earlier this week, in the Alpine combined.

3. Bohonnon Hopes to Ride Hurricane to Gold

Mac Bohonnon wants to win a gold medal while paying tribute to a friend.

Bohonnon is an American expected to contend in the freestyle skiing aerials event — and he might break out a trick called “The Hurricane,” an homage to Jeret “Speedy” Peterson, who used the Hurricane in 2010 to win a silver medal in Vancouver.

The Hurricane is a trick that involves three flips with five twists, and three of the twists come in the middle flip. Peterson, who died in 2011 at the age of 29, is the only person to complete the trick in completion — but Bohonnon has been practicing it.

"It’s a scary trick," Bohonnon told the Associated Press. "And Speedy came out and did this all the time, like it was nothing."

John Lillis could contend for the U.S. He’s been inconsistent the last few years, but ended the 2016-27 season with a world title. A repeat performance would get him a gold medal.

China’s Qi Guangpu and Belarus' Anton Kushnir are also expected to contend for a medal.

