3 to Watch: Fremont's Karen Chen Hits the Ice

Karen Chen began skating at age 4 and knew she was in love with the sport by age 6

For Americans, Friday in Pyeongchang is full of questions:

Can Mirai Nagasu, Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen recover from a disastrous opening night in the women’s individual figure skating competition?

Here are the events you need to see over the next 24 hours in Pyeongchang:

1. Russians Battle for Gold in Ladies' Figure Skating Final; Bay Area Roots for Good Showing from Fremont's Karen Chen

Heading into the women’s individual figure skating competition, most people thought a Russian would win. Halfway through, the question is, which one?

Eugenia Medvedeva won the last two world championships, and was expected to win gold in Pyeongchang. But after the short program, she trails 15-year-old teammate Alina Zagitova, who dazzled with a record-setting 82.92-point performance. Medvedeva’s routine earned 81.61 points, good for second place. Both Russian athletes are competing as Olympic Athletes from Russia, because Russia is not allowed to compete as a team due to a doping scandal.

If Zagitova keeps the top spot, she’ll become the second youngest woman to win figure skating gold. Tara Lipinski was also 15 when she won the gold medal at the Nagano Olympics, but Zagitova is 25 days older than Lipinski was on Feb. 20, 1998.

The Americans will try to play spoiler, but they’ll have to recover from a disastrous night during the short program. Mirai Nagasu, who became only the third woman to land a triple axel in Olympic history earlier in the Pyeongchang Games, fell when she tried the jump on Tuesday. Her teammate Bradie Tennell fell on a triple lutz to triple toeloop combination, while Karen Chen of Fremont placed a hand on the ice to brace herself coming out of a triple lutz. Nagasu, Chen and Tennell finished ninth, 10th and 11th.

The combined scores in the two programs will determine the medals.

2. Four Months From Major Injury, Canadian Skier Looks for Repeat Gold

Marielle Thompson, of Canada, competes during qualifications in a U.S. Grand Prix women's freestyle skicross event Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Solitude, Utah.

Photo credit: Rick Bowmer/AP

When Marielle Thompson ruptured her ACL and MCL ligaments in her right knee in an October training accident, she thought her season was done, along with her hopes of a repeat Olympic gold medal.

Thompson won gold in the women’s ski cross in Sochi four years ago. Now, just four months after having her knee surgically repaired, Thompson is trying to win gold again. Nobody knows if she’ll be able to do it.

On Monday, she took a few training run on the Olympic course at Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang. She said they were her first serious runs since the accident in October.

“I couldn’t take the smile off my face, from the bottom, all the way up the lift,” she told the National Post. “It was nice just to get back out there and put down a couple of solid runs.”

Still, without any real competition for four months, Thompson isn’t considered a medal favorite; Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund and Switzerland’s Fanny Smith are the favorites. No Americans are expected to contend for a medal. But you can’t count out the defending champion.

3. France’s Greatest Olympian Aims for Another Gold

In Pyeongchang, Martin Fourcade has established himself as France’s most successful Olympian ever.

When he anchored the mixed biathlon relay team to a come-from-behind victory on Tuesday, he became only the second athlete from France to win three gold medals at a single Winter Games. His five gold medals overall — the mixed relay, a photo finish in the 15-kilometer mass start and the 12.5-kilometer pursuit, plus gold in the individual and pursuit events in 2014 — are the most ever by a Frenchman.

He has a chance to add one more gold to the list, in the men’s 4x7.5km biathlon relay.

After Tuesday’s win, according to Reuters, he sent a message to French skier Mathieu Faivre, who was sent home by the French Alpine team for saying he did not care about the medals won by his teammates.

“I wanted this team medal, it’s such a different emotion from an individual medal,” he told French television. “This is an individual sport, and to win as a team is something beautiful, even if everyone cannot participate.”

In the final relay, France will face stiff competition from Norway, led by Johannes Thingnes Boe and Tarjei Boe. Germany and Austria could also be in contention.

