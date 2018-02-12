Tune in to NBC Bay Area beginning at 12 p.m. today for our extensive Olympic coverage.

While Mikaela Shiffrin and Team USA’s other alpine skiers have been temporarily sidelined by high winds, American snowboarders are providing the Pyeongchang thrills. Competing in snowboarding slopestyle, teenager Red Gerard on Sunday won America’s first gold medal in Pyeongchang. Now, Chloe Kim, another 17-year-old, will try to match him in women’s halfpipe. And Shaun White, who won his first gold medal when Gerard and Kim were just 5 years old, takes the slopes in his fourth Olympic games in the men’s halfpipe qualifying.

Kim and White highlight an action-packed day that includes speed skaters Shani Davis, Joey Mantia and Maame Biney, and a women’s hockey game between Team USA and the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Here’s what you need to watch in Pyeongchang over the next 24 hours:

1. Kim Goes for Gold, White Makes Pyeongchang Debut

Chloe Kim.

Photo credit: NBC

Chloe Kim is a 17-year-old sensation appearing in her first Olympics. Shaun White is one of the most decorated snowboarders ever, appearing in his fourth Olympics. Kim will go for her first gold medal on Tuesday (Monday night in the U.S.), and White will make his Pyeongchang debut.

Kim, whose parents are from South Korea, has dominated the women’s halfpipe in the years since the Sochi Games, when she was too young to compete. In 2016, she became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s in a halfpipe contest. She began snowboarding at age 4 with her father, but does not like snow.

"Actually, I hate it," Kim told Sports Illustrated in January. "I grew up in Southern California.”

White won gold medals in the men’s halfpipe in his first two Olympics, but finished fourth in Sochi in 2014. He’s looking for redemption in Pyeongchang. He’ll compete in qualifying on Tuesday (Monday night in the U.S.), and then go for a medal on Wednesday if he advances.

How to Watch: Tune in to see both Kim and White live during NBC’s primetime coverage at beginning at 5 p.m. PT.

Watch Kim’s medal event on digital platforms at 5 p.m. PT here.



Watch White’s qualifying event at 8 p.m. PT on digital platforms here.



2. Speedskater Biney Is America’s Best Hope In 500-Meter Short Track

Maame Biney skates to victory in the Women's 500 Meter A Final on Dec. 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Photo credit: Getty Images

China’s Fan Kexin, who has six world medals in 500-meter short track speed skating, slipped in the semifinals at the Sochi Olympics four years ago, costing her a shot at a medal. Now, she’s got another shot at a gold medal.

Her stiffest American competition? The Ghana-born Maame Biney the first black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic short track team. Piney learned to skate after moving to the United States at age 5. Another top contender, Choi Min-jeong, is from South Korea.

How to Watch: Catch the action live on digital platforms beginning at 2 a.m. PT Tuesday on digital platforms here, or during NBC’s daytime Olympics coverage at 3pm ET Tuesday.

3. Americans Speed Skaters Shani Davis and Joey Mantia Takes Ice in 1500m Medal Event

Shani Davis; Joey Mantia.

Photo credit: Getty Images; NBC

Four-time Olympic medalist Shani Davis may be the more recognizable name in the Men’s 1500m, but it’s American Joey Mantia who is most likely to challenge for a medal.

Mantia, from Ocala, Florida, struggled in Sochi, finishing 15th in the 1000-meter race and 22nd in his best event, the 1500-meters. Calling the experience "a complete disaster,” Mantia is hoping to find his way to the medal podium in Pyeongchang.

The international field will be headlined by the Netherlands’ Kjeld Nuis, the reigning 1500m world champion, and his teammate Koen Verweij, who returned from a kidney injury that kept him from training for a year.

How to Watch: Catch the action starting at 3 a.m. Tuesday PT on digital platforms here, or during NBC’s daytime Olympics coverage at 12 p.m. PT Tuesday.