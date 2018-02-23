3 to Watch: Red Gerard Goes for Bookend Gold

Tune in to for NBC's LIVE primetime coverage of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics beginning at 5 p.m. on the West Coast. Not near a TV? You can also catch it on your phone or computer right here.

Teenager Red Gerard, who won America’s first gold in Pyeongchang, looks to add more hardware to his collection.



Here are some of the upcoming moments to watch for:

1. Red Gerard Tries to Bookend Pyeongchang in Gold

Red Gerard won America’s first gold medal. Can he win one of America’s last, too?

Gerard won gold in the men’s slopestyle on Feb. 11. He then flew back to the United States, appeared on a handful of national TV programs, flew back to South Korea, and qualified for the big air snowboarding final.

“There were a ton of people coming up to me in the States, that's when I realized the viewing is much more than just the snowboarding community,” Gerard told USA Today. “It's a world thing.”

Can the 17-year-old win another gold?

Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris, who finished just behind Gerard for silver and bronze in slopestyle, will be his biggest competition in the big air, an event making its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang. Parrot was the first ever to land a quad underfed in a competition. McMorris, back after a horrific, life-threatening crash into a tree while snowboarding, won bronze medals in slopestyle in Sochi and Pyeongchang.

Chris Corning, a silver medalist at last year’s world championships, and Kyle Mack, who won bronze medals in both slopestyle and big air at the 2015 World Championships, could also make the podium for the United States.

2. Make Way for the Mass of Skaters

Speedskating takes on a whole new look with the Olympic debut of the mass start.

Out is the usual format, in which pairs of skaters race around the oval. In is the mass start, of up to 24 competitors race at the same time.

“Mass start’s amazing, because as soon as you cross the line, you know who first, second and third are,” said Joey Mantia, a medal favorite for Team USA in the men’s event. “It’s easy to follow. It’s just traditional racing.”

Mantia won the event at the 2017 world championships, but he should get stiff competition from South Korea’s Lee Seung-hoon, a three-time Olympic medalist who switched from short track.

In the women’s race, Americans Heather Bergsma and Mia Manganello, who both won bronze in the team pursuit, will be competing. South Korea’s Kim Bo-reum, who also switched from short track, and Germany’s Claudia Pechstein could also contend for medals.

“I really enjoy it because you have to have a tactic with it,” Bergsma said. “Not only the fastest person wins. Someone can break away from the group, or it can be an end sprint. You never know.”

3. Shiffrin, Vonn, Ligety? Nope, Not This Time

Star U.S. skiers Mikaela Shiffrin, left, Ted Ligety, center, and Lindsey Vonn, right, will not join the alpine skiiing team event debuting at the 2018 Winter Games on Feb. 24.

Photo credit: NBC

A new Olympic event teams up each country’s best skiers, letting them compete as a team to try to win gold.

One problem: The sport’s biggest stars are passing on it.

Americans Mikaela Shiffrin (gold and silver medals in Pyeonchang), Lindsey Vonn (bronze medal) and Ted Ligety all said they will not compete in the alpine team event. Austria’s Marcel Hirscher (two gold medals) is passing. Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal (gold medal) and Kjetil Jansrud (silver, bronze) are skipping it too.

The reason why? The skiing World Cup season resumes in Europe next week and most of the top skiers have bolted from Pyeongchang to prep for it.

In the team event, 16 countries are represented by four skiers each, and they compete head-to-head in an elimination-style tournament.

Instead of Shiffrin, Vonn and Ligety, who have eight Olympic medals between them in their careers, the U.S. will be represented by the likes of Tricia Mangan. The Dartmouth student was a late addition to the U.S. Olympic team, and fell in her only event, the giant slalom. The rest of the U.S. team hasn’t been announced.

