Tune in to NBC Bay Area beginning at 12 p.m. today for our extensive Olympic coverage.

South Lake Tahoe's very own Jamie Anderson hopes to lead a strong field of USA women in the slopestyle final.



Plus, skier Mikaela Shiffrin and figure skater Adam Rippon will make their first appearances in Pyeongchang in a star-studded day of Winter Olympics events.

Here’s what you need to watch in Pyeongchange over the next 24 hours:

1. Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson a Medal Favorite in Women’s Slopestyle

Jamie Anderson

Photo credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

Defending gold medalist Jamie Anderson leads a strong group of Americans expected to contend for medals in the women’s slopestyle. Anderson is considered the favorite to repeat, but two first-time Olympians should be in the mix: 20-year-old Julia Marino and 17-year-old Hailey Langland.

Marino won a gold medal at the 2017 X Games in Aspen, then finished second behind Anderson in the 2018 X games, just two weeks ago. Langland may be the face of the next generation of snowboarders, earning praise for her style and big tricks. But the Americans could be threatened by Austrian veteran Anna Gasser, who dominated the event last season and beat Anderson, Marino and Langland at the 2017 X Games Norway.

How to Watch: Catch all the action during NBC’s primetime coverage at 5 p.m. PT Sunday, or on digital platforms here.

2. Shiffrin Makes Her Pyeongchang Debut in Giant Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin

Photo credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

Mikaela Shiffrin became a breakout American star at the Sochi Olympics, where she became the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion at age 18. She’s looking to add a lot more hardware this time - and her quest begins today.

Now 22, Shiffrin has committed to skiing both the giant slalom and the slalom In Pyeongchang, and she might add the other three individual women’s races. Last year, Shiffrin became the first woman to win three consecutive slalom world titles in 78 years.

Up first for Shiffrin: The giant slalom. She’ll look to better her fifth-place finish in the event from the 2014 Olympics. She won a silver medal in the giant slalom in the 2017 World Championships.

Among Shiffrin’s rivals: Tessa Worley of France and Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany. Another contender, Switzerland’s Melanie Meillard, is out after crashing during training and tearing a ligament in her knee.

Lindsey Vonn, another standout American skier, will not compete in the giant slalom.

Watch live during NBC’s primetime coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT, or on digital platforms:

Watch Run 1 at 5:15 p.m. PT online here



Watch Run 2 at 8:45 p.m. PT online here



3. Adam Rippon Hopes to Lead Team USA to Team Gold

Adam Rippon.

Photo credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

America’s hopes for a gold medal in the figure skating team event took a hit when one of its stars, Nathan Chen, fell during his Olympic debut on Friday. If Team USA hopes to finish atop the podium, it will need a strong performance from one of its other stars, Adam Rippon.

Rippon will represent the U.S. in the men’s free skate, one of three events to be held Monday (Sunday night in the U.S.) to complete the Team Event. The women’s free skate and the ice dance free dance are the other two.

The Americans enter the final events in third place, behind Canada and the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Medals will be awarded after the ice dance free dance.

How to Watch: See it live during NBC’s primetime coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT or on digital platforms here.

And the gold goes to…

Snowboarder Red Gerard won America’s first gold medal of the Winter Olympics on Sunday morning. Team USA will have a chance to win more harder on Monday: Medals will be awarded in eight events. Here’s how to watch all of the medal events:

Women’s Snowboarding, Slopestyle: Watch live as part of NBC’s Olympic coverage beginning Sunday beginning at Sunday at 5 p.m. PT or on digital platforms here.



Women’s Alpine Skiing, Giant Slalom Run: Watch live as part of NBC’s Olympic coverage beginning Sunday at 4 p.m. PT or on digital platforms Sunday at 8:45 p.m. PT here.



Team Figure Skating: Watch live as part of NBC’s the Olympic coverage beginning Sunday at 8 p.m. PT or on digital platforms here.



Women’s Speed Skating, 1500m: Watch live on digital platforms Monday at 4:30 a.m. PT here or catch it on NBC’s primetime telecast starting Monday at 5 p.m. PT.

Biathlon, Women’s 10km: Watch live on NBC Sports on Monday at 2:10 a.m. PT or on digital platforms here.



Biathlon, Men’s 12.5 km: Watch live on digital platforms Monday at 4 a.m. PT here or catch it on NBC Sports’ broadcast at 9:15 a.m. PT.



Men’s Freestyle Skiing, Moguls: Watch live on digital platforms Monday at 4 a.m. PT here or catch it on NBC’s broadcast coverage starting at 12 p.m. PT.

Women’s Ski Jumping, Normal Hill Individual: Watch live on digital platforms Monday at 4:50 a.m. PT here or catch it on NBC’s broadcast coverage starting at 12 p.m. PT.

