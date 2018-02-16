3 to Watch: Palo Alto's Zhou in Men's Final, Vonn Returns

Vincent Zhou attends high school online so he can devote more time to his training

Here are some of the moments to watch for Friday:

1. Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou Hopes to Build on Impressive Short Program in Men's Final; Nathan Chen Looks to Redeem Early Stumbles

In an outcome that few, if any, would have predicted, Vincent Zhou of Palo Alto, Calif. is in 12th place and ahead of USA's quad king, Nathan Chen. However, in the men's short program, it was Zhou who proved to be the quad king by making history after he landed the first clean quad Lutz ever in Olympic history.

The 17-year-old prepared a routine with a high degree of difficulty for yesterday's competition. Will he do it again in the men's free skate? So far he's shown he's up for the challenge.

Meanwhile, his teammate Nathan Chen has had a rocky start. Chen fell in his Pyeongchang debut in the team event. He took tumbles in the men’s short program, plummeting to 17th place. But now, in the free skate final, Chen seeks to erase his early issues with a strong finish to his Pyeongchang competition.

Can he find momentum after two sub-par starts? The pre-Games favorite and two-time national champion missed on all of his jumps Friday morning (Thursday night), falling three times.

Men’s single skating continues with the free skate Saturday (Friday night in the U.S.), following the men’s short program the night before. Chen’s shot at a medal is slim from 17th place, as the scores are a combination of both the short program and the free skate. He needs to top the reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan for the gold medal, who lead the short program with a dominating, Olympic record-breaking performance.

Chen’s less-heralded teammates finished ahead of him — Adam Rippon took seventh and Zhou finished 12th.

2. Eight Years Later, Lindsey Vonn Is Back

Lindsey Vonn has been the face of Team USA for nearly a decade now, so it’s easy to forget that she hasn’t competed in an Olympic games in eight years, and has won just one gold medal. She hopes to change both of those Saturday (Friday night in the U.S.).

Vonn’s first race in Pyeongchang will be the Super-G. She won the bronze medal in the event at the Vancouver Games in 2010, but missed the Sochi Olympics due to a knee injury.

The downhill is Vonn’s best event, but she’s won 28 Super-G races in her career, including the 2009 world championship. In 2015, she returned from her knee injury and won the bronze medal at the world championships.

She plans to also enter the downhill and combined races in Pyeongchang.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who won the gold medal in the Giant Slalom earlier this week, will not compete in the Super G.

3. Cold War Battle: U.S. Men’s Hockey vs. the Russians

The U.S. men’s hockey team meets its old nemesis (playing under a different flag).

The U.S. and Russia have a rich history in Olympic hockey, dating back to 1980s Miracle on Ice, when America’s rag-tag team of college kids upset the mighty Russians and eventually won the gold. More recently, games between U.S. And Russia were marquee matchup featuring teams loaded with NHL players.

But the NHL is not participating in the Olympics, leaving both teams — but especially the Americans — a shell of what they could be.

The U.S. men’s team is made up mostly of college athletes, Americans playing professionally overseas and others playing in second-tier leagues. The Russian team is composed of players in the highly regarded Kontinental Hockey League.

And this time, the Russians are playing as the Olympic Athletes from Russia, because the Russian national team was banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics due to doping.

The U.S. enters the game with a 1-1 record after losing to Slovenia in the opening game, but beating Slovakia on Friday. The Russians lost to Slovakia in their opener, but trounced Slovenia 8-2 on Friday afternoon (morning in the U.S.).

