Tune in to NBC Bay Area between 12 p.m. today for our extensive Olympic coverage, and again at 5 p.m. for LIVE coverage.



Another big day in store at the 2018 Winter Olympics, with some big names looking for gold.



Here are some of the highlights to look out for:

1. Mikaela Shiffrin Finally Set to Ski (If the Wintry Weather Cooperates)

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Feb. 10 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Photo credit: Ker Robertson/Getty Images

Two days later than expected, Mikaela Shiffrin will make her Pyeongchang debut on Wednesday morning (Tuesday night in the U.S.).

After the giant slalom race was postponed due to dangerous winds Monday, Shiffrin will first ski in her signature event, the slalom. Shiffrin was the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion at the Sochi Games at age 18, and she's the first woman to win three consecutive slalom world titles in 78 years. She hopes to become the first person to win the slalom gold medal twice in a row.

This will be Shiffrin’s first race of a busy schedule — she’ll be back on the mountain Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the U.S.) for the giant slalom. Skiing two races in two days shouldn’t be a problem for Shiffrin — World Cup races are often held on consecutive days. She is the favorite for a medal in slalom and giant slalom — and she might add the other three individual women’s races to her Pyeongchang itinerary.

Lindsey Vonn, another standout American skier, will not compete in the slalom.

How to Watch: Tune in live on NBC, with coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT, or on digital platforms here.



And catch the finals starting at 8:45 p.m. PT on NBC or on digital platforms here.



2. Shaun White Aims for 3rd Gold in the Halfpipe

Shaun White of USA looks on during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 9, 2018, in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Photo credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images

In Sochi four years ago, Team USA’s Shaun White hoped to become snowboarding’s first three-time Olympic gold medalist in men’s halfpipe. In the end, he made mistakes on both runs and placed fourth.

White, Japan’s Ayumu Hirano and Australia’s Scotty James are top contenders for the gold in Pyeongchang. At 30, White’s going up against the sport’s younger generation. Hirano is 19, while James is 23. White’s teammates, 23-year-old Ben Ferguson and 19-year-old Jake Pates, are making their Olympic debuts.

How to Watch: Tune in live on NBC, with coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT Tuesday, or on digital platforms here.

3. Figure Skaters Together on the Ice — and at Home

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim competing in the pairs portion of the team skating event.

Photo credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim were named the sole U.S. pair skaters for the Pyeongchang Games in January after a tough journey to the Olympics. The couple met in 2012, when then-Alexa Scimeca split from her first partner, and the following year earned a silver medal at the 2013 U.S. Championships. They married in 2016, but soon afterward she needed multiple abdominal surgeries for a life-threatening condition; they missed most of the 2016-17 season’s competitions.

Now, they are expected to compete four times in Pyeongchang. On the opening day of the figure skating team event, they finished fourth in the pairs’ free skate.

On Tuesday night, the couple will compete in the short program to “Come What May” from "Moulin Rouge."

How to Watch: Tune in live on NBC, with coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT Tuesday, or on digital platforms here.

