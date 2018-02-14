Tune in to NBC Bay Area between 12 p.m. today for our extensive Olympic coverage, and again at 5 p.m. for LIVE primetime coverage.

Mother Nature hasn't been kind to Mikaela Shiffrin so far in Pyeongchang. Will Wednesday be a different story?



Here are some of the events to watch for Wednesday at the Olympics:

1. Third Times a Charm? Shiffrin Set to Make Pyeongchang Debut at Giant Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin

Will Mikaela Shiffrin make her long-awaited Pyeongchang debut Wednesday? Her first two would-be debuts were postponed by dangerous winds.

Shiffrin was a breakout star at the Sochi Olympics, where the American became the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion at age 18. Now 22, Shiffrin committed to skiing both the giant slalom and the slalom in Pyeongchang, and she might add the other three individual women’s races to her schedule.

Lindsey Vonn, another star American skier, will not compete in the giant slalom.

2. The Knierims Advance in Pairs Figure Skating

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim of the United States compete during the Pair Skating Short Program on day five of the 2018 Winter Olympics at Gangneung Ice Arena on Feb. 14, 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea.

After finishing 14th in the short program Tuesday night, married pairs figure skaters Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim will compete in the free skate Wednesday night. Medals in pairs’ figure skating will be awarded after the free skate.

The Knierims skated to “Come What May” from “Moulin Rouge” Wednesday (Tuesday night in the U.S.). Several pairs chose covers of classic hits — North Korea earned 10th place with their performance to Jeff Beck’s cover of Beatles classic “A Day in the Life.”

Married in 2016, the Knierims were named the American figure skating team’s sole pair for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

3. Norway’s Attacking Vikings, Austria’s Defending Champion Vie in Men’s Downhill

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway makes a run during the Men's Downhill Alpine Skiing training at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Feb. 9, 2018, in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

After a postponement due to inclement weather, athletes will finally have the chance to go for gold in men’s downhill. The event features Norway’s formidable “Attacking Vikings” trying to wrest the gold from the defending champion, Austria’s Matthias Mayer, who is trying to become the first man to defend his title.

Among the Norwegians to watch: Kjetil Jansrud, the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist, who had the fastest time at this year’s Olympic test event, and Aksel Lund Svindal, the 2010 Olympic silver medalist and fourth-place finisher in Sochi, who is second in the World Cup standings. Alpine skiing might be an individual sport, but the Norwegians take it on as a team.

Team USA has only one man in the top 20 of the World Cup standings. But Bryce Bennett of Squaw Valley, who is ranked 18th, had the seventh-fastest time in Wednesday’s training run.

