3 to Watch: Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Flies High in Big Air

Tune in to for NBC's LIVE primetime coverage of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics beginning at 5 p.m. on the West Coast. Not near a TV? You can also catch it on your phone or computer right here.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist in slopestyle, Jamie Anderson of Lake Tahoe, hopes to add another medal to her repertoire in the inaugural big air snowboarding event. Plus, Reno's David Wise and a strong contingent of U.S. freestyle skiers are expected to contend for medals in ski halfpipe.



Here are some of the moments to watch for Wednesday:

1. Big Air’s Big Finish: Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Looks for Another Gold

The first big air snowboarding competition at the Olympics will conclude Thursday (Wednesday night in the U.S.) with more of the soaring spins that made the women’s qualifying rounds so fun to watch.

Weather permitting, that is. The event was moved up a day to avoid high winds forecast for Friday, after winds messed with snowboarders in slopestyle, another high-flying Olympic competition.

But in the calm weather during qualifying, Austrian Anna Gasser set the big air bar very high, corkscrewing herself around three times as she flew through the air and getting a 98 from judges. A pair of Japanese snowboarders, Yuka Fujimori and Reira Iwabuchi, rounded out the top three on Monday.

South Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson, after notching a 90 in qualifying, could be the American to beat her. She knows how to win at the Olympics, taking her second slopestyle gold last week.

How to Watch: Catch the women’s big air finals live on digital platforms at 4:30 p.m. PT Wednesday here.

> PHOTOS: Anderson is Snowboarding's Golden Girl

> Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Defends Gold Medal in Slopestyle

> Anderson Freaked Out When She Realized She Won Gold

> Watch Jamie Anderson's Gold Medal Run in Slopestyle

> Get to Know Your NorCal Athletes Competing in PyeongChang

2. Sweeping the Halfipe? Reno's David Wise Hopes to Lead the Way

Four years ago, an American won gold in the men’s ski halfpipe. This year, Americans stand a good chance of sweeping all three medals.

Aaron Blunck, Alex Ferreira and Torin Yater-Wallace qualified for the finals with the top three scores, and the fourth member of the U.S. team, David Wise of Reno, Nev., qualified as well.

But it would be smart to bet on Wise, who took gold in the event at the Sochi Olympics and at last month's X Games, sealing that winning run with a 1260-degree spin. (The two other guys on that X Games podium? Ferreira and Yater-Wallace.)

But the rest of the world knows how to throw down at the Olympics, too. Canada’s Mike Riddle won silver in Sochi and Kevin Rolland, "the Flying Frenchman," got the bronze. They’ll be in the final, too.

Regular ski halfpipe viewers will be keeping an eye out for any competitors who don’t try any tricks at all, like Elizabeth Swaney, an Oakland, Calif. woman of Hungarian descent who only managed to peek above the lip of the halfpipe on her run, winning equal parts fascination and condemnation for competing in the Olympics.

How to Watch: See the men’s ski halfpipe live during NBC’s primetime coverage Wednesday, which begins at 5 p.m. PT or on digital platforms at 6:30 p.m. PT here.

> PHOTOS: Model Olympian: David Wise

> Team USA Dominates Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying

> David Wise Explains Halfpipe Skiing With Legos

3. Finally: Shiffrin vs. Vonn

The past and future of American skiing are about to face off for the only time at the Pyeongchang Olympics, and maybe any Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin will both race in the women’s Alpine combined, the last individual Alpine skiing event at the Games, in what's turned out to be their only head-to-head matchup.

Thursday's two-legged event (the first airs Wednesday night in the U.S.) plays to both of their strengths: Vonn’s best event is downhill, Shiffrin's the slalom.

Both competitors were expected to set up camp atop the podium this year, with hopes for Shiffrin running especially high. But Shiffrin and Vonn both lost races they were favored to win, and Shiffrin’s Olympics got even more disappointing when she bowed out of two races after high winds compressed the racing schedule. The one gold medal she has so far might be the pinnacle of another skier’s career, but it’s a disappointing haul for Shiffrin, 22, who had talked in 2014 of winning five gold medals here.

Vonn is the comeback story of the Games. She won gold and bronze in Vancouver but injuries kept her out of Sochi; she went through intense rehab to return to the top of the sport. She took bronze in the downhill Wednesday, finishing 0.47 seconds behind her Italian rival Sofia Goggia, who won gold.

This will likely be the only time she and Shiffrin race each other on the world’s biggest stage — Vonn indicated she will not return to the Olympics in 2022.

How to Watch: Catch the downhill run of the women’s Alpine combined live during NBC’s primetime coverage Wednesday, which begins at 5 p.m. PT, or on digital platforms at 6:30 p.m. PT Wednesday here:

Watch the slalom run on NBC or on digital platforms at 10 p.m. PT Wednesday here.

> Vonn Takes Bronze in Women's Downhill

> Emotional Lindsey Vonn: My Body Can't Take Another Four Years

> Shiffrin Relaxed, Fast and Focused on Alpine Combined Event

> Vonn Tells Her Twitter Critics: I Won't Back Down