January 6, 2018; San Jose, CA, USA; (L-R) First place Nathan Chen, third place Vincent Zhou, and fourth place Adam Rippon pose for a photo after the men's free skate program during the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to NBC Bay Area between 12 p.m. today for our extensive Olympic coverage, and again at 5 p.m. for LIVE primetime coverage.



Let the games begin! Watch the official start to the first ever Olympic Winter Games in South Korea Friday night with NBC's special primetime coverage.

Here are some of the highlights to look out for:

1. Quad King Nathan Chen and Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou Compete in Men's Short Program

Nathan Chen had an Olympic inaugural to forget when he fell during a triple axel in the men’s short program of the team event, but now he has a shot at redemption.

During that first skate, the superstar known as the Quad King missed a planned triple toe loop at the end of his quadruple flip and turned his quadruple toe loop into a double. Then he fell. He later said he thought he was a little too excited, though skaters have complained about the early ice-skating schedule.

Despite the struggles, Chen’s score was good enough for fourth place on a day when many of the men fell, and the team eventually won a bronze medal. On Friday, the 18-year-old skates his short program as he begins his quest for an individual Olympic medal, and he’s still a gold medal favorite.

Also set to skate is Palo Alto's own Vincent Zhou. The 17-year-old from the Bay Area placed third at Nationals in San Jose and is sure to bring his own arsenal of quads to his Olympic debut. Adam Rippon, who placed fourth in Nationals, will also be competing.

How to Watch: Tune in live during NBC’s primetime coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT Thursday, or on digital platforms here.

> STORY: Pride for Asian American Skaters as They Take to Olympic Ice

> VIDEO: Zhou Finds Inspiration From Fellow Young Athletes

> PHOTOS: Get to Know Your Northern California Athletes

> GALLERY: Vincent Zhou's Childhood Photos

> PHOTOS: Model Olympian: Vincent Zhou

> VIDEO: Zhou Gets Help From Legendary Gold Medalist

2. Mikaela Shiffrin Goes for 2nd Gold in Two Days

Four years ago, at age 18, Mikaela Shiffrin became the youngest-ever Olympic slalom champion. Now, she hopes to become the first person to win the event at two consecutive Olympics.

The windy, wintry weather has forced Shiffrin to wait a few extra days to ski her signature event. Now, the event is scheduled for Friday morning (Thursday night in the U.S.).

Shiffrin looks make the slalom her second gold in two days — she ended up on top in the giant slalom after two electric runs Thursday morning (Wednesday night in the U.S.). Racing on back-to-back days shouldn’t be a problem for her — World Cup races are often held on consecutive days.

Shiffrin is one of the Winter Olympics' marquee athletes, and fans have waited anxiously for this race. The slalom is her specialty: Last year, she became the first woman to win three consecutive slalom world titles in 78 years.

The men’s Super-G will also be held on Friday. Austrian Matthias Mayer will be trying to hold off the "Attacking Vikings" of Norway. A possible medal surprise: American Andrew Weibrecht, who entered the previous two Olympics with low expectations and won medals both times.

How to Watch: See Shiffrin’s first run during NBC’s primetime coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT Thursday, or on digital platforms here.

Watch Shiffrin’s second run during NBC’s Prime Plus coverage beginning at 9:05 p.m. PT Thursday, or live on digital platforms beginning at 8:45 p.m. PT here.

Watch the men’s Super-G on digital platforms beginning 6 p.m. PT on Thursday here.

> MORE: Shiffrin Wins Giant Slalom for Second Career Olympic Gold

> PHOTOS: Shiffrin Wins Gold

> VIDEO: Ragnhild Mowinckel Finishes Second to Shiffrin in GS

> VIDEO: Federica Brignone Earns Bronze in Giant Slalom

3. Will Lindsey Jacobellis Live Up to Her Talent?

Lindsey Jacobellis has been a favorite in the snowboard cross at every Winter Olympics since the sport was introduced in 2006, but she has won only one medal: a silver at the 2006 Turin Games. That year, she had a huge lead when she tried a flashy move and fell, and settled for silver. She was eliminated in 2010 and 2014 when she crashed.

Will this be the year she takes a gold?

"I think I've been more forgiving of myself, moving on from mistakes I've made or losses I've had, and instead of holding on to it, what I did in the past, now letting that go and using it as a tool to apply towards my next race," Jacobellis told NBC San Diego last year.

How to Watch: Tune in live during NBC’s primetime coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT Thursday, or on digital platforms beginning at 7:15 pm PT here.

[[473872593. C]]

