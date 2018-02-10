FILE - Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, of the United States, skate their free dance to win the bronze at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland,April 1, 2017.

Day 1 of competition begins today! Here are some of the highlights to look out for:

1. Team Figure Skating: #ShibSibs and Bradie Tennell Take to the Ice

Maia and Alex Shibutani and Olympic first-timer Bradie Tennell will be skating when team competition resumes.

The #ShibSibs, as they’re known, will perform in the ice dance, while Tennell will appear in the women’s short program.

The team event consists of a men’s skater, a woman’s skater, a pair of ice dancers and pairs skaters.

The Americans are second behind behind Canada after the pairs and men’s short programs. Team USA’s Nathan Chen had a disappointing night in his debut when he fell on a triple axel attempt during the men’s short program in the figure skating team event.

2. Slopestoyle: Unique Course Spells Unpredictability

Canadians and Norwegians enter the slopestyle competition the strongest in the field but one young American could bring an upset: 17-year-old Red Gerard. Gerard was the only American to make the final in Saturday’s qualifying round. He’s known for being a creative rider.

Gerard is going up against Mark McMorris, the snowboarder who has dominated the event, and other favorites: McMorris’s teammate, Max Parrot, and Marcus Kleveland of Norway. McMorris, the bronze medalist at the 2014 Olympic Games, has won a slopestyle medal at every X Games Aspen since 2011, but he was badly injured last year after crashing into a tree while snowboarding.

When slopestyle made its debut at the last Olympics, riders from Canada, Norway and the United States each won a medal. U.S. medalist Sage Kotsenburg has since retired and the U.S. are considered the underdogs in Pyeongchang.

The course is one of the most unique designs ever seen.

3. Men's Downhill Skiing: 'Attacking Vikings' Vie for Gold

The first Alpine skiing event of the 2018 Pyeonchang Olympics, men’s downhill, features Norway’s formidable “Attacking Vikings” trying to wrest the gold from the defending champion, Austria’s Mattias Mayer. Among the Norwegians to watch: Kjetil Jansrud, the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist, who had the fastest time at this year’s Olympic test event, and Aksel Lund Svindal, the 2010 Olympic silver medalist and fourth-place finisher in Sochi, who is second in the World Cup standings. Alpine skiing might be an individual sport but the Norwegians take it on as a team.

Mayer will be trying to become the first man to defend his gold downhill medal.

Team USA has only one man in the top 20 of the World Cup standings. Bryce Bennett, who is ranked 18th, had the seventh-fastest time in Wednesday’s Olympic downhill training run.

And the Gold Goes to…

Join in the excitement of Gold Medal competition. Here’s a quick run-down of upcoming events.

