Trayce Jackson-Davis

Report: Jackson-Davis' rookie contract includes guaranteed years

By Tom Dierberger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Warriors second-round pick Trayce Jackson-Davis' contract was given a hint of first-round treatment.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday, citing his agents, that Jackson agreed to a four-year contract with Golden State, a deal that includes two guaranteed seasons.

The Warriors selected Jackson-Davis at No. 57 overall.

All first-round picks in the NBA are given four-year deals with two years of guaranteed money. But those rules do not apply to second-round selections. Teams can sign second-round picks to whatever amount they choose and don't have to guarantee any seasons, so it's clear the Warriors' front office is confident in Jackson-Davis' potential.

New Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s brother, James, is Jackson-Davis' agent.

Jackson-Davis, who grew up in Indiana, played four seasons for the hometown Hoosiers and finished his career as the program leader in rebounds (1,143) and blocks (270). He averaged 20.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game as a senior in 2022-23 while shooting 58.1 percent from the field.

He expected to go in the first round in the draft, and aired his displeasure on Twitter as he slipped into the second round before Golden State made him its pick at No. 57. Now, he's thrilled to join the championship culture in the Bay.

“I think it’s a great fit. It’s probably the best fit I could possibly have,” Jackson-Davis told NBC Sports Bay Area shorly after the draft. “Playing alongside shooters like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, having Chris Paul (whose acquisition is not yet official) pass the ball where I can roll to the rim for dunks.

"It’s going to be huge. I can’t wait to get started.”

