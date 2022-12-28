Twitter Outage: Users Report Widespread Service Interruptions

The web version of San Francisco-based Twitter appeared to have experienced an outage Wednesday evening.

Thousands of users are being met with the following error message:

"Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again."

According to the website Downdetector, which tracks website outages, the social media platform was down for users in the U.S. and various other countries.

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 PM EST. https://t.co/qqqwagygy9 RT if you're also having problems None — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 29, 2022

The hashtag #TwitterDown was trending on the website following the incident.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to Twitter for more information but did not hear back.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.