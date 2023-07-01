NBA free agency

Report: Jerome leaving Warriors for Cavs on two-year contract

By Tom Dierberger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ty Jerome won't be returning to the Warriors next season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing an agent, that Jerome has agreed to a two-year deal worth $5 million with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors extended Jerome a qualifying offer Thursday, which gives them the right to match any offer sheet he signs with another team. However, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported the Cavaliers can structure the deal out of Golden State's match range in terms of cost and years.

Jerome played a much bigger role in the Warriors' regular season than anyone could have imagined when he signed a two-way contract in October. Jerome was active for 48 games -- just two fewer than the 50 games allowed for two-way players -- and played in 45, averaging 6.9 points per contest on 48.8 percent shooting from the field and 38.9 percent from 3-point range.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Jerome started two games for Golden State last season, including once against the Cavaliers, his new team. In a season-high 41 minutes on Jan. 20, Jerome poured in 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting in 41 minutes.

With Jerome now heading to Cleveland, the Warriors still could use depth at guard even after their shocking trade for veteran and former rival Chris Paul in June.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

News

Heat Wave 15 mins ago

Bay Area residents try to beat the heat as some cities hit triple digits

California 19 hours ago

Here are some of the new California laws going into effect in July

This article tagged under:

NBA free agencyWarriors OffseasonTy Jerome
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us