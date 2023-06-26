A's prospects Soderstrom, Butler make 2023 Futures Game

While it will be tough to decide the Athletics' 2023 MLB All-Star Game representative, it wasn't hard to figure out which of their minor players were most deserving of a trip to Seattle for the Futures Game.

Catcher/first baseman Tyler Soderstrom and first baseman/outfielder Lawrence Butler were selected to the American League roster for the 2023 Futures Game, which will take place at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, July 8.

Soderstrom is the A's top overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and the 21-year-old is showing why in his first full season with Triple-A Las Vegas.

In 61 games for the Aviators, Soderstrom is slashing .255/.302/.526 with 15 doubles, 16 homers and 51 RBI. The 2020 first-round draft pick has struck out 75 times this season while walking just 17 times, so he clearly has areas to work on.

This will be Soderstrom's second Futures Game appearance after he was selected to the showcase in 2021.

Butler has been one of the biggest risers in the A's organization over the last year. He finished the 2022 MLB season as the A's No. 17 ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, but currently sits at No. 7.

A 2018 sixth-round draft pick, Butler finished the 2022 season at High-A Lansing and then impressed enough during spring training this year that the A's assigned him to Double-A Midland to begin the season. And he hasn't disappointed.

In 59 games with the Rockhounds, Butler is slashing .284/350/.460 with 15 doubles, nine homers, 39 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Both Sodestrom and Butler have played well enough that they could warrant a look in the big leagues at some point this season.

But the first stop for both highly touted prospects is Seattle in two weeks.