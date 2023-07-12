Report: A's calling up top prospects Soderstrom, Gelof

The MLB-worst Athletics will have a pair of new, young faces when they open the second half of the 2023 season against the Minnesota Twins on Friday at the Oakland Coliseum.

Top prospect Tyler Soderstrom is being called up by the A's, the Turlock Journal's Chris Correa reported Wednesday, citing sources, and No. 3 prospect Zack Gelof also is being promoted to the big league club, MLB.com's Martin Gallegos reported, citing a source.

The Oakland A's are calling up Tyler Soderstrom to the Major Leagues, per sources. — Chris Correa (@ChrisCorrea15) July 12, 2023

A’s are adding No. 3 prospect Zack Gelof to their 40-man roster and plan to call him up in time for Friday’s series opener against the Twins at the Coliseum, per source.



With Gelof coming up, A’s are promoting No. 14 prospect Darrell Hernaiz from Double-A to Triple-A. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 12, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Both infielders have been playing at Triple-A Las Vegas and are expected to join the A's in Oakland in time for Friday's game.

News of Gelof's promotion began when his dad, Adam, tweeted about his son's big news.

2 years to the day, A’s drafted Zack in the 2nd round of the MLB draft & put their belief in hardworking boy from the 302 via UVA, son got the 📞call excited to play in front of the loud, rowdy & very much “We are still here” fans of the Coliseum. #lastdivebar here we come! pic.twitter.com/00p24cvNh8 — Adam Gelof (@adam_gelof) July 12, 2023

Roughly 25 minutes later, Gelof tweeted a photo of himself with Soderstrom, who retweeted the image.

Soderstrom, the No. 34 overall ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, was the A's first-round draft pick in 2020 and has made a quick ascension through Oakland's farm system. Selected with the No. 26 pick, the 21-year-old catcher/first baseman is slashing .254/.303/.536 with 15 doubles, 20 homers and 59 RBI in 69 games.

Soderstrom appeared in the 2023 MLB Futures Game during All-Star weekend in Seattle and went 1-for-2 with walk and a strikeout.

Gelof, the A's second-round pick in 2021 out of Virginia, has flown through the minor as well. In 69 games this season at Triple-A Las Vegas, the 23-year-old is hitting .304/.401/.529 with 21 doubles, 12 homers and 44 RBI.

Entering the second half with a 25-67 record, the A's are infusing their roster with two of their most talented prospects. Now it's time to see what the franchise has in Soderstrom and Gelof.