Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama includes Steph in starting five to save planet

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

If the planet were in danger, Victor Wembanyama knows just who to call.

The 7-foot-5 No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was asked by For The Win to put together a starting five of former and current players who could save the world together.

Without hesitation, Warriors superstar Steph Curry was the first player named by Wembanyama, followed by Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal.

Wembanyama, who was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs last Thursday, was asked why he didn't include himself on the list.

"I haven't proven anything yet," he replied.

The others on the list certainly have proven their worth on the court and have played hero for their respective teams many times in the past. And per Wembanyama, they could be heroes off the court as well.

