Report: Sharks gave Tarasenko biggest contract offer in free agency

By Tom Dierberger

The Sharks reportedly were in the mix to land two-time NHL All-Star Vladimir Tarasenko in free agency before he signed with the Ottawa Senators.

Bally Sports’ Andy Strickland reported Friday, citing sources, that San Jose offered Tarasenko a one-year deal worth $6 million -- a more lucrative contract in terms of average annual value than any other team.

Tarasenko eventually agreed to a one-year deal with Ottawa worth $5 million, opting for a short-term contract instead of the four-year, $22 million deal the Senators reportedly offered him earlier in free agency.

Strickland also clarified in a later tweet that the Carolina Hurricanes offered Tarasenko less than $4 million, not the $5.25 million he originally reported. The Stanley Cup runner-up Florida Panthers also were in the mix before he signed with Ottawa.

Tarasenko was traded to the New York Rangers in February after spending his first 10-plus NHL seasons with the St. Louis Blues. He won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019 and was an All-Star in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

In 69 games last seasons for the Blues and Rangers, Tarasenko logged 18 goals and 32 assists (50 points) with a minus-14 plus/minus rating. 

He’ll join the Senators, who finished five points out of a playoff spot last season and haven’t made the playoffs since 2017.

