Wade, Bailey pace Giants' ideal offensive effort vs. Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO -- It took just nine innings at Coors Field for Patrick Bailey to see what the reputation is all about.



"It's definitely a hitters' park," the rookie said after his first game in Denver, smiling. "There's no doubt about that. It was obviously nice at the plate and then kind of brings some different elements to the game behind the plate. It's very interesting playing here, for sure."



Bailey guided the Giants behind the plate and joined a parade at the plate. They had 14 hits and tied a San Francisco-era franchise record with eight doubles, easily beating the Rockies 10-4. The victory was their ninth straight over the Rockies and 30th in 39 meetings since the start of 2021.



The offensive effort was led by LaMonte Wade Jr., who reached base six times and raised his on-base percentage to .429. Three Giants had three hits: Wade, Thairo Estrada and Bailey, who doubled in his first at-bat and then hit a 420-foot triple and a 397-foot double.



"I thought he swung the bat well. I thought he managed his at-bats well. I also thought he did a really nice job behind the plate," manager Gabe Kapler told reporters in Denver. "It's not an easy task at Coors Field getting through a game that could turn into a bullpen game, but we were able to get the majority and biggest chunk of the game from Sean (Manaea), which makes it so that everybody is up tomorrow outside of Sean obviously.



"So we go into tomorrow and the next day at Coors Field in good shape with our 'pen and a lot of that has to do with Patty's leadership."

RELATED: Six Giants players worthy of All-Star Game nod



With Estrada, Joc Pederson and Michael Conforto back in the lineup, Bailey hit eighth, which gave him plenty of time to see others take advantage of the thin air. Wade had the biggest night, picking up three hits and three walks and scoring three runs.



Wade is up to second in the Majors in on-base percentage, trailing only Miami's Luis Arraez, who is batting .401. His latest big night set the tone for a full-strength lineup that saw an astounding 240 pitches and drew 11 walks.



"We're just trying to go out there and run off a good plan," Wade said. "I was able to do that tonight. We'll try to do the same thing tomorrow."

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast