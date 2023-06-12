Where Vegas oddsmakers pick Warriors in 2024 NBA title race

The Warriors have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, but the oddsmakers still like their chances to winning the NBA championship next season.

Shortly after the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat to claim the 2022-23 NBA title Monday night, odds provided by our partner PointsBet give the Warriors the fifth-best chance to reclaim the crown next season.

NBA Outright Winner odds for 2023/24



Denver Nuggets +500

Boston Celtics +550

Milwaukee Buck +550

Phoenix Suns +700

Golden State Warriors +1200

Philadelphia 76ers +1200

Los Angeles Lakers +1600

Los Angeles Clippers +1800

Miami Heat +2000 pic.twitter.com/01ZSEC6DCl — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 13, 2023

Per PointsBet, only the Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns have better odds of winning the NBA title next season.

The Warriors' quest for a fifth championship in nine seasons ended with a second-round NBA playoff series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

But before Golden State can begin the journey back to the NBA mountaintop, the front office, without longtime general manager Bob Myers, has to figure out what the roster will look like heading into the season. Draymond Green has a player option that he must exercise or decline before June 30.

Donte DiVincenzo also has a player option and he needs to decide if he wants to stick around for another year or test the free-agent market in search of a more lucrative contract.

The backbone of the Warriors' four championship teams over the last nine seasons was the depth of the roster, and that took a hit this past season and needs to be addressed if the team has any chance of winning the title.

But with Steph Curry still playing at an elite level, the Warriors always will have a chance to win a championship, and that's likely what PointsBet is leaning into.

There's a new king in the NBA, and the Warriors first have to figure out how to beat the Nuggets if they want to bring the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to the Bay Area.