Warriors' Kuminga explodes for 60 points in NBA Pro-Am game

Jonathan Kuminga made his presence known Saturday in Jamal Crawford's "The Crawsover" Pro-Am game at Royal Brougham Pavilion in Seattle.

The young Warriors forward went off for an eye-popping 60 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Jonathan Kuminga dropped 60 points at @thecrawsover tonight 🔥



Kuminga threw down plenty of his signature dunks and even lobbed one up to Warriors teammate Gary Payton II, who also played in the event.

What are they talking about? pic.twitter.com/N5UYRJQAXu — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 13, 2023

After a roller-coaster 2022-23 NBA season, Kuminga is looking to earn a consistent role in coach Steve Kerr's rotations next season and is putting in the work during the offseason.

If his performance against his peers in "The Crawsover" is any indication of how ready the 20-year-old is to take off in Year 3, a hungry Kuminga should provide Golden State with a big boost next season.

