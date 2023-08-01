Patrick Bailey

Watch Bailey clinch Giants' win with rare walk-off pick-off

By Tom Dierberger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Patrick Bailey ended the Giants’ 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in dramatic fashion Tuesday night at Oracle Park.

No, it wasn’t a walk-off homer or game-winning hit. It was a rare walk-off pick-off.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Bailey noticed Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was dancing too far off first base. He threw a laser to LaMonte Wade Jr., who slapped down the tag to record the final out. MLB statistician Sarah Langs noted it was the fastest pop time to first base recorded in the Statcast era.

Another signature moment for Bailey’s cannon arm.

Bailey didn’t even start the game behind the plate. He was a defensive replacement for Blake Sabol in the eighth inning and immediately made an impact, throwing out Diamondbacks trade-deadline acquisition Jace Peterson attempting to steal second base. Bailey now has thrown out 19 runners attempting to steal a base this season.

You'd think baserunners would get the message by now. Don't run on Bailey.

"They shouldn't, but I hope they do," San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford said on NBC Sports Bay Area's "Giants Postgame Live" after the win.

Well said, B-Craw. Well said.

