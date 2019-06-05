Massive Ladybug Swarm Over California Shows Up on Radar - NBC Bay Area
Massive Ladybug Swarm Over California Shows Up on Radar

By Heather Navarro

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    Though it looked like the San Diego region was about to be drenched in a soggy downpour, it was actually something sort of magical.

    A giant swarm of ladybugs making its way across the National Weather Service radar had many scratching their heads Wednesday.

    The cloud of ladybugs, actually called a bloom, was about 80 miles by 80 miles, meteorologist Joe Dandrea told the Los Angeles Times. 

    The bloom wasn't too concentrated, but rather spread out between 5,000 and 9,000 feet, Dandrea told the Times. 

