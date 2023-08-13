What we learned as Bailey's walk-off homer caps wild Giants win

SAN FRANCISCO -- One swing of the bat from a rookie prevented a lot of people in the Giants clubhouse from what would have been a very sleepless night.

Patrick Bailey hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, giving the Giants a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers with his first career walk-off. The blast snuck just over the wall near the left field pole and prevented a sweep. It also gave the Giants a much-needed win after they had threatened to waste one of the best starts of Logan Webb's career.

Against the team that leads MLB in runs, Webb took a shutout through 8 2/3 before being pulled for Camilo Doval. The Rangers tied things up right away on an infield single, which sent the game to extras.

The automatic runner in the top of the 10th scored when Doval swung his glove arm away from his body and got called for a balk. The Giants looked like they would waste their own free runner, but Bailey smoked a fastball from former Giants closer Will Smith.

Webb was one out away from what would have been his second shutout in a 1-0 win in the last two months and four days.

Looking back to July 9, one thing that stands out about Webb's first career shutout was how necessary it was. The Giants scored just one run that day, and in the 27 games since, they have scored exactly one run on seven other occasions. Webb got an early homer from Michael Conforto ... and that was it.

He was at 96 pitches through eight and Doval started getting loose, but Gabe Kapler initially stuck with his ace. Webb got cleanup hitter Adolis Garcia to fly out to center and then Jonah Heim bounced one to first on Webb's 102nd pitch.

J.P. Martinez followed with a double, and Kapler heard some boos when he came out to pull Webb and call for his All-Star closer. Two pitches later, the game was tied. Ezequiel Duran bounced an infield single deep to the hole in short and Martinez never stopped running, scoring the tying run when Duran beat the throw to first.

Heliot Ramos doubled with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but Austin Slater and Wilmer Flores both struck out.

Fine, I'll Do It Myself

Webb has the third-worst run support in the Majors and has gotten two-or-fewer runs in 21 of his last 34 starts, so this offensive drought is nothing new for him. It was more of the same Sunday, but Webb was sharp enough to overcome it for 26 outs.

Webb gave up a couple of singles to lead off the first but then got two grounders and a strikeout, and the Rangers would regret not getting to Webb early. He allowed just six hits and walked one in 8 2/3 innings, getting 14 outs on the ground and six on strikeouts.

Webb now has thrown seven-plus innings in 13 of his 25 starts. He moved back atop the MLB leaderboard in innings pitched and lowered his ERA to 3.26.

Conforto Crush

There wasn't much offense on Saturday night, but Conforto reached base three times and blasted his first homer since July 8. He's had much better at-bats the last week or so, and that carried over to Sunday's game. Conforto again homered and again reached base three times.

Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning had a big day -- striking out a career-high 12 -- but he grooved a sinker to Conforto in the second and he blasted it just over the wall in center. The homer was Conforto's 15th, moving him into a tie with J.D. Davis and Wilmer Flores for the team lead.

Piling Them Up

Ramos hit a double at 112 mph on Friday and then lined a 110 mph homer into the seats in the ninth inning on Sunday. Those two swings got him a start against a righty on Sunday, but he struck out in his first three at-bats. That was a theme at the bottom of the lineup.

J.D. Davis, batting sixth, also struck out three times. The No. 7 and No. 9 hitters (Blake Sabol and Brandon Crawford) each had a pair. Luis Matos replaced Sabol late and also struck out. Slater pinch-hit for Crawford in the ninth and struck out. The Giants finished with 16 strikeouts on the day.

