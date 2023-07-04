What we learned as Giants drop fourth straight in loss to Mariners

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 10-game winning streak helped bring bigger crowds back to Oracle Park, but in front of 37,000 on July 4, the scuffling Giants offense barely gave any of them a reason to stand up.

Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert needed just 105 pitches to throw his first career complete game and shutout. The 6-0 loss was the eighth in the last 12 games for the Giants and their fourth straight.

The Mariners scored in each of the first three innings against Keaton Winn and then pulled away with a couple of homers. Mike Ford's revenge game included a solo shot to right in the third and A.J. Pollock -- who is now apparently a Mariner -- hit a two-run shot off Jakob Junis in the eighth.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

That one came with the Giants sitting on just five scattered hits against Gilbert, who breezed through his innings against a banged-up lineup that's had a rough couple of weeks. Since the winning streak was snapped, the Giants have scored just 37 runs with a team OPS that's just a tick above .600.

Not As Sharp

Winn cruised through his first big league start last week in Toronto, but nothing about his second time out was easy. Winn faced 17 batters in the first three innings and ended up getting charged with three earned runs, which almost felt like a victory given how much traffic there was early on.

The rookie did briefly manage to keep the game from spinning out of control in the second. After the Mariners loaded the bases, he threw an elevated fastball that star center fielder Julio Rodriguez bounced harmlessly back to the mound.

Remember Him?

A day after picking up two hits and a walk, Ford set a career-high with four hits, three of which went for extra bases. He scored the second Mariners run when he raced home on a wild pitch and scored just ahead of Winn's tag. An inning later, he jumped on an elevated four-seamer and yanked a solo shot into the right field arcade.

Ford made one appearance for the Giants last season, when it seemed they made a trade with the Mariners every other week (Stuart Fairchild, Donovan Walton, etc. etc.). He was quickly DFA'd and then sent back to the Mariners in what was the second Ford-for-cash trade in two weeks between the two clubs.

Ford wasn't a Giant long enough to truly have any feelings of revenge, but Tuesday was special for another reason. It was his 31st birthday.

End Of The Road

Patrick Bailey was left in the on-deck circle when Mike Yastrzemski struck out to end the game, which meant he didn't get a fourth chance to extend an impressive streak. Bailey flew out twice and struck out, snapping a run of 18 consecutive games reaching base.

RELATED: Giants rookie Sabol credits Bonds' tutelage for two-homer game

Before Bailey, the last Giants rookie to reach base in 18 consecutive games was Yastrzemski in 2019. The last to do it in 20 straight games was Matt Duffy in 2015. Four Giants rookies have had streaks of 18 games or longer since the team moved to Oracle Park, with Buster Posey leading the way at 25 straight games from June 3- to July 28 in 2010.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast