Where PFF ranks 49ers RB room heading into 2023 season

The 49ers, behind a dominant run game and a dynamic passing attack, boast one of the NFL's best all-around offenses.

Pro Football Focus recently released rankings of each position group among the 32 NFL teams. San Francisco's running back room, behind superstar Christian McCaffrey, claimed the top spot.

San Francisco 49ers

"Christian McCaffrey was everything the 49ers could have hoped for, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and forcing 30 missed tackles on 199 rushing attempts in the regular season and playoffs after his midseason trade from the Carolina Panthers," Gordon McGuinness wrote. "His 91.9 PFF receiving grade in that span was the best in the entire NFL, too. Then you have Elijah Mitchell as depth, who has produced 75.0-plus PFF rushing grades in each of the past two seasons when healthy."

The Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts rounded out the top five behind San Francisco.

San Francisco has finished each of the last six seasons with a different leading rusher, as McCaffrey led the way for the 49ers in 2022 with 746 rushing yards after a mid-season trade from the Carolina Panthers.

That streak almost certainly will end in 2023 if McCaffrey is able to stay healthy. The 49ers' running back room, anchored by Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason and Ty Davis-Price as important depth behind McCaffrey, rounds out one of the league's most explosive backfields.

If the 49ers are to replicate the offensive success that propelled them to 12 straight regular- and postseason wins to close out the 2022 season, their league-best rushing attack will play a vital role.



