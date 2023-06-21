49ers Reaction

Where PFF ranks 49ers RB room heading into 2023 season

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers, behind a dominant run game and a dynamic passing attack, boast one of the NFL's best all-around offenses.

Pro Football Focus recently released rankings of each position group among the 32 NFL teams. San Francisco's running back room, behind superstar Christian McCaffrey, claimed the top spot.

  1. San Francisco 49ers

"Christian McCaffrey was everything the 49ers could have hoped for, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and forcing 30 missed tackles on 199 rushing attempts in the regular season and playoffs after his midseason trade from the Carolina Panthers," Gordon McGuinness wrote. "His 91.9 PFF receiving grade in that span was the best in the entire NFL, too. Then you have Elijah Mitchell as depth, who has produced 75.0-plus PFF rushing grades in each of the past two seasons when healthy."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts rounded out the top five behind San Francisco.

San Francisco has finished each of the last six seasons with a different leading rusher, as McCaffrey led the way for the 49ers in 2022 with 746 rushing yards after a mid-season trade from the Carolina Panthers.

That streak almost certainly will end in 2023 if McCaffrey is able to stay healthy. The 49ers' running back room, anchored by Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason and Ty Davis-Price as important depth behind McCaffrey, rounds out one of the league's most explosive backfields.

News

Oakland 38 mins ago

Case against Oakland police investigator accused of perjury, bribing witness heads to trial

Contra Costa County 4 hours ago

1 dead, 3 hurt following multi-vehicle crash on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County

RELATED: Juice surrenders ‘offensive weapon' title to do-it-all CMC

If the 49ers are to replicate the offensive success that propelled them to 12 straight regular- and postseason wins to close out the 2022 season, their league-best rushing attack will play a vital role.


Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

49ers ReactionChristian McCaffreyElijah Mitchell
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us