Where Steph, Fox rank among NBA's best finishers at rim

By Jarrod Castillo

Gone are the days when Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry solely was known as a jump shooter.

In the 2022-23 NBA season, the 35-year-old was ranked as an elite finisher around the rim, coming behind only Kings star De'Aaron Fox in shooting percentage at the rim among guards with more than 150 attempts.

In 285 attempts, Fox nailed a blistering 76.5 percent of them while Curry sank 72.9 percent of his 170 field goal attempts at the rim.

What's more, both Curry and Fox were among the best in the league in 3-point shooting and finishing at the rim, respectively, among all players.

Regarding 3-point shooting, both Curry and fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson are elite shooters from behind the arc, as is to be expected, with Indiana Pacers guard/forward Buddy Hield close behind the two.

Meanwhile, Fox is second only Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in finishing at the rim, showing just how adept the 25-year-old is when it comes to finishing at close range.

Although both players might seem to play the game in different ways, there's no denying that they are among the best at what they do for a reason.

And as the stats show, both Curry and Fox are lethal at close range and beyond.

