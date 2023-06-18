Where Steph, Fox rank among NBA's best finishers at rim

Gone are the days when Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry solely was known as a jump shooter.

In the 2022-23 NBA season, the 35-year-old was ranked as an elite finisher around the rim, coming behind only Kings star De'Aaron Fox in shooting percentage at the rim among guards with more than 150 attempts.

“All CuRrY dOeS is sHooT ThrEeS”



‌ pic.twitter.com/jB3EDCq0y9 — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) June 18, 2023

In 285 attempts, Fox nailed a blistering 76.5 percent of them while Curry sank 72.9 percent of his 170 field goal attempts at the rim.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

What's more, both Curry and Fox were among the best in the league in 3-point shooting and finishing at the rim, respectively, among all players.

3PT shooting and Finishing at the rim. The most efficient FGAs in basketball. The modern NBA is build around these two shots. Here are the best (and worst) this season…



Up= ELITE 3P Shot Maker

Down= Bricking 3s

Left= Smoking layups

Right= ELITE finishing



WHAT STANDS OUT? pic.twitter.com/xZrnk7UsFn — NBA University (@NBA_University) June 18, 2023

Regarding 3-point shooting, both Curry and fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson are elite shooters from behind the arc, as is to be expected, with Indiana Pacers guard/forward Buddy Hield close behind the two.

Meanwhile, Fox is second only Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in finishing at the rim, showing just how adept the 25-year-old is when it comes to finishing at close range.

RELATED: Why De'Aaron Fox Says Kings-Warriors NBA Playoff Series Was ‘Blessing'

Although both players might seem to play the game in different ways, there's no denying that they are among the best at what they do for a reason.

And as the stats show, both Curry and Fox are lethal at close range and beyond.