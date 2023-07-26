Why Aiyuk brushes off comparison to Raiders' Adams

Brandon Aiyuk no longer concerns himself with the opinions of those not named Brandon Aiyuk.

The 49ers wide receiver joined former teammate Richard Sherman on the latest episode of "The Richard Sherman Podcast," where he was asked about the comparison he received to Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams from former NFL receiver James Jones. Aiyuk is flattered but is focused on creating his own identity.

"I mean any time you get compared to a top receiver in the league obviously it's a compliment," Aiyuk said. "But I've changed my mindset a little bit. If you were to ask me that two years ago I probably would have been (smiling) cheek to cheek. But I feel like now I want to be Brandon Aiyuk. I go out there and I train that way and I'm ready to put Brandon Aiyuk on film. Obviously Davante is a great receiver, but I think of myself in the way he probably thinks of himself."

Jones appeared on an episode of "The Carton Show" in June, where he compared Aiyuk's film to Adams and multiple other star receivers.

"I’m gonna tell you right now if you turn on Brandon Aiyuk’s tape he looks like Davante Adams," Jones told host Craig Carton.

“He looks like Keenan Allen, he looks like Calvin Ridley, he has all that in his bag. He has it off the line of scrimmage, he has it in his route game, he is a special wide receiver. He’s gonna take off this year, and he is a going to be one of them guys that’s going to get looked up there as being a top-five receiver when this thing is said and done.”

After a breakout 2022 season in which he led the 49ers in receptions (78), targets (114) and receiving yards (1,015), Aiyuk established himself as one of the best receivers in the league and hopes one day other young pass catchers are compared to him.

"But I'm just trying to go out there every single day, every single weekend, maybe they'll start to talk about other guys as Brandon Aiyuk and not Brandon Aiyuk as other guys," Aiyuk added.

