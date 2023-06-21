Why Soto oddly was late to Padres' outfield in ninth vs. Giants

There was a curious moment during the Giants' 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at Oracle Park, but it was cleared up shortly after San Francisco's second straight comeback win over its NL West foe.

Padres outfielder Juan Soto was nowhere to be found in left to start the bottom of the ninth inning, causing some confusion amongst the Giants' dugout, fans and, particularly, manager Gabe Kapler.

Juan Soto was just a tad bit late to take the field 😬 pic.twitter.com/ZDdj4zSQZl — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 21, 2023

While many online assumed Soto might have been taking a bathroom break, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune ended the speculation with a single tweet following the game.

"Juan Soto tore his pants sliding into second base and was putting on a new pair," Acee tweeted. "He had a pretty big raspberry on his knee after the game."

The delay could have knocked the Giants off course as they sought to walk off the Padres two nights in a row. But San Diego closer Josh Hader walked Joc Pederson with the bases loaded 15 minutes later, giving San Francisco its ninth straight win.

🚨 WALK-OFF WALK 🚨 pic.twitter.com/9QBVBQd6eG — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 21, 2023

The win was the Giants' 18th comeback victory of the season and their third walk-off win. While they've secured at least a series tie with the Padres, they'll look to secure a series win Wednesday, and another win Thursday would complete their third straight sweep.

And hopefully, there won't be any more delays.

