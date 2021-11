Comcast tells NBC Bay Area late Monday its systems show Xfinity services are starting to come back online following widespread internet outages across the Bay Area.

The outages came as an atmospheric river made its way across the region, bringing gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It was not known late Monday if the storm caused the internet outages.

Getting reports from folks, it's back on in SF, SJ, Redwood City, Fremont...#comcastoutage https://t.co/Z3kY1CyEDv — Ian Cull (@NBCian) November 9, 2021

UPDATE from Comcast: Our systems show services starting to come back online now. https://t.co/0eiYNcSg7W — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) November 9, 2021

JUST IN: Widespread internet/wifi outages: SF, Marin County, Burlingame, Los Altos, Fremont, Pleasanton and more. #Comcast #XFINITY — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) November 9, 2021