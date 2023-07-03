Smith, other top prospects included in development camp roster

The Sharks have announced their development camp roster.

Highlights from #SJSharks dev camp roster:



🦈8 of 9 2023 Draft picks will be there, including Will Smith

🦈Eklund/Laroque are coming, but won't play

🦈Thrun/Bordeleau/Mukhamadullin/Robins/Gushchin/Bystedt/Lund attending

🦈Prospects scrimmage at 6 PM on 7/6 pic.twitter.com/9xB5h5SIK3 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 3, 2023

The 45-player roster is comprised of recent draft picks, trade acquisitions, and a few camp invites. Among them are top prospects for the Sharks such as Will Smith, Quentin Musty, Filip Bystedt, Mattias Havelid, Cam Lund, Thomas Bordeleau, Tristen Robins, and Danil Gushchin.

William Eklund will be in attendance, but still out with an injury he sustained late last season.

