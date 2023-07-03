Sharks Prospects

Smith, other top prospects included in development camp roster

By Tom Dierberger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Sharks have announced their development camp roster.

The 45-player roster is comprised of recent draft picks, trade acquisitions, and a few camp invites. Among them are top prospects for the Sharks such as Will Smith, Quentin Musty, Filip Bystedt, Mattias Havelid, Cam Lund, Thomas Bordeleau, Tristen Robins, and Danil Gushchin.

William Eklund will be in attendance, but still out with an injury he sustained late last season.

