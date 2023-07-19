How Sharks prospects Smith, Eklund can bond over Chipotle

Perhaps Will Smith meeting William Eklund is fate.

Smith, the Sharks’ fourth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, happens to partner with Chipotle.

Eklund, the Sharks’ seventh overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, loves Chipotle. No exaggeration.

“You have to help him get sponsored by Chipotle. I told him I would do it. But now, I’m not there,” ex-teammate Jasper Weatherby, who introduced the Swedish wunderkind to Chipotle during training camp in 2021, told San Jose Hockey Now last season. “Yeah, he loves that restaurant. They would benefit from having a spokesperson like him.”

The Food Adventures of William Eklund continue: Weatherby says he introduced roommate Eklund to Chipotle yesterday. They had it for lunch & dinner yesterday. Go-to is the chicken bowl with brown rice — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 15, 2021

Can Smith help Eklund?

“I'm going to talk to him to hook me up there,” Eklund said.

“I didn't know that he was a big fan,” Smith said with a laugh when told about Eklund’s fandom on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast.

So, will this be Smith’s first assist to his future teammate?

