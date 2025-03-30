California

Winning ticket for $515 million Powerball jackpot sold at Orange County 7-Eleven

A winner has yet to come forward and claim their prize.

A Powerball ticket worth $515 million was sold at a convenience store in Southern California on Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 21, 7, 11, 61, 53 and the Powerball was 2.

The single winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Anaheim at 763 North Euclid Street, according to the California Lottery.

A winner has yet to come forward. The ticket owner has up to one year to claim their prize.

The retail store will earn a maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the ticket.

This story originally appeared in NBC Los Angeles. Click here to read their report.

California
