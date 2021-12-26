winter storm

Winter Weather Linked to 20-Car Pileup on Nevada Highway

The winter conditions were tied to wet weather along the West Coast

By The Associated Press

Washoe County Pile Up
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue

Authorities are responding to a 20-car pileup on the outskirts of Reno amid winter snowstorms in northern California and Nevada.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that its deputies said the car wrecks took place in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 395 near Lake Tahoe. Drivers described white-out conditions with poor visibility.

The sheriff's department used social media posts to urge people to avoid travel and stay home. The messages included images of white, snow-crusted highways and cloudy skies.

The winter conditions were tied to wet weather along the West Coast.

Southern California was pelted by heavy rain that flooded streets and knocked down power lines. Stormy weather triggered rockslides along coastal Highway 1 in the Big Sur region south of San Francisco. And several inches of snow fell in Seattle.

