A's Highlights

Watch all 27 outs from Domingo Germán's perfect game vs. A's

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Yankees starter Domingo Germán pitched the game of his life Wednesday night, authoring the 24th perfect game in MLB history in New York's 11-0 win.

Germán retired all 27 Athletics batters he faced on 99 pitches, including just six in the ninth inning to seal the deal.

Germán, who entered the game with a 5.10 ERA this season, struck out nine A's batters along the way, and he did it all while mourning the passing of an uncle earlier this week.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

You can watch all 27 outs of Germán's masterpiece in the video at the top of this page.

This article tagged under:

A's HighlightsNew York YankeesDomingo German
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us