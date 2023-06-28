Watch all 27 outs from Domingo Germán's perfect game vs. A's

Yankees starter Domingo Germán pitched the game of his life Wednesday night, authoring the 24th perfect game in MLB history in New York's 11-0 win.

Germán retired all 27 Athletics batters he faced on 99 pitches, including just six in the ninth inning to seal the deal.

Domingo Germán was perfect tonight pic.twitter.com/8Vyo1pDiIz — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 29, 2023

Germán, who entered the game with a 5.10 ERA this season, struck out nine A's batters along the way, and he did it all while mourning the passing of an uncle earlier this week.

You can watch all 27 outs of Germán's masterpiece in the video at the top of this page.