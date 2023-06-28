Yankees' German throws MLB's 24th perfect game in win over A's

The Athletics were on the wrong side of history on Wednesday night at the Oakland Coliseum.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán (W, 9 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 9 Ks) completed the 24th perfect game in MLB history, holding the A's without a single baserunner for all nine innings of New York's 8-0 win over Oakland.

German finished the game with 99 pitches and became the first pitcher to toss a perfect game since former Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez did so in 2012.

This story will be updated ...