Yaz to get MRI on tight left hamstring after Giants' win

SAN FRANCISCO -- As Giants manager Gabe Kapler was giving an injury update on LaMonte Wade Jr. (side tightness) on Wednesday afternoon, Wilmer Flores (foot contusion) and Ross Stripling (back tightness) were going through workouts on the field that were meant to help get them back next week.

This stretch of good baseball has also included plenty of injuries, and that continued during the 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

Mike Yastzemski was removed in the fifth inning of Wednesday's win and will get an MRI on Thursday to determine if he has a hamstring strain or if it's just tightness that will cost him a couple of games.

Yastrzemski hurt the same hamstring in Mexico City on April 30 and the Giants feared a long IL stint, with Yastrzemski saying back then that he just hoped he could be back for the end of Mustache May. He ended up returning on May 16, missing just 15 games, and in recent weeks he has been as good as any Giant.

Yastrzemski hit a walk-off homer on Monday to give the Giants an eighth straight win. He has four homers and an OPS over 1.100 in his last eight games.

The Giants did appear to survive an injury earlier Wednesday. Wade had side tightness during BP on Tuesday, but an MRI didn't reveal any significant damage and he could be back in a day or two. They're hoping for similar good news with Yastrzemski, who moved up to second in the order on Wednesday with Wade out and Thairo Estrada getting a day off.



