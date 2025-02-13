A low budget trip to see the 2026 Milan Olympics is possible, with some homework

If you’ve caught the Olympic spirit early and fancy a trip to Milan in 2026, what will it cost you?

We planned a trip for curiosity’s sake. And we were pleasantly surprised with the real rates for our make-believe trip.

Airfare up in the air

We can’t give you an exact price quote to Milan just yet, because airlines generally only sell tickets 11 months in advance. Katy Nastro at the Going travel app gave us a baseline. “Generally, we see great deals from the bay area and L.A. around $450 roundtrip, sometimes less than that,” she said.

Say prices spike and you can’t find a gold medal deal to Milan. Nastro suggests expanding your search. “Maybe you fly into Rome and hop on a train,” she said. Castro noted that traveling between cities is far easier in Europe than in the United States. “Train systems in Europe are fantastic and they really can connect you,” she said.

Lodging rates vary

We feared “no vacancy” or “tutto completo” signs. But no. Online searches revealed there is still room at various chalets. Prices, however, are a mixed bag.

Let’s start with vacation rental rates. “[They’re] double if not triple what we are currently seeing right now, year over year,” Nastro said. “So, if you see something within your budget it is in your best interest to lock it in.”

How about hotels? We found a wide range: $1,264 per night on the high end for luxury; $143 per night for a budget room near the airport. For comparison: when we explored a similar faux trip one year ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic games, the lowest hotel rate was $181 per night.

Really wan to save money? Consider hostels. They might surprise you. These days, Nastro says some have private bedrooms and bathrooms. “You might have this idea in your head that hostels are just for backpackers, but a lot of times they can provide a more affordable option... especially if you’re not going to be spending a lot of time in your accommodations,” she explained.

Book, look, rebook (and save)

Whatever room you book, Nastro recommends you grab a refundable rate. Then, check back every month or week or so to see if the rates have dropped. if prices fall, rebook and pocket the savings.

“Because you have about a year, you do have that time to sorta look back… and see what other options come up.”