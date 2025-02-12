2026 Milan Cortina Olympics

2026 Milan Cortina: Gold medalist ice dancing pair eyes Olympic return

By NBC Bay Area staff

U.S. gold medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates are hoping to return to Olympic ice dancing for 2026 Milano Cortina.

Chock and Bates won the gold medal in ice dancing at the Beijing Olympics in 2018, and now they’re hoping to head to Italy next February with Team USA.

The Chock and Bates partnership began on the ice in 2011 and now goes far beyond -- they became engaged in 2022 and were married in June 2024.

On their road to the next Olympics, the pair is headed to SAP Center in San Jose this spring for a Stars on Ice performance.

