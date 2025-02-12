2026 Milan Cortina Olympics

2026 Milano Cortina: An inside look at Olympic curling

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy are just a year away, and one sport that has grown in popularity in recent years is curling.

Team USA curling had its golden moment at he Pyongyang Olympics in 2018, when the men’s team won gold. And ever since, the sport has seen a lot of growth in the Bay Area.

NBC Bay Area had a chance to chat with Gabrielle Coleman of the San Francisco Bay Area Curling Club.

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.

