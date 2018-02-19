Winter Olympics Fever Sparks Curling Clubs in South Bay

It involves finesse, ice and a 40-pound granite stone. The international spotlight is on curling and as people watch the competitions during the Winter Olympics, hundreds in the Bay Area have been so intrigued they've signed up for curling clinics. (Published Monday, Feb 19, 2018)

