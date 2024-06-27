2024 Paris Olympics

AMC Theatres to show live Paris Olympics events

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fans of the Olympics will have a new place to watch the action this summer: the movie theater.

AMC Theatres will show live Olympics events in about 160 of its U.S. theaters.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"The sight and the sound and the opportunity to either sit back or lean in and see up close your favorite athletes is better and bigger and bolder than anything you have in your home," AMC Theatre's Executive Vice President, Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer Elizabeth Frank said.

Here's how it will work. You buy a ticket just like you would to watch a movie, only you do it for an Olympics event. You can buy a ticket as an individual or with a group of friends. You can also reserve an entire theater for a watch party.

"The theatre experience is going to be this up close and personal big screen experience," Frank said.

2024 Paris Olympics Feb 29

How to watch the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Jun 25

The most decorated Olympians of all time and their medal counts

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us