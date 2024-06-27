AMC Theatres to show live Paris Olympics events

Fans of the Olympics will have a new place to watch the action this summer: the movie theater.

AMC Theatres will show live Olympics events in about 160 of its U.S. theaters.

"The sight and the sound and the opportunity to either sit back or lean in and see up close your favorite athletes is better and bigger and bolder than anything you have in your home," AMC Theatre's Executive Vice President, Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer Elizabeth Frank said.

Here's how it will work. You buy a ticket just like you would to watch a movie, only you do it for an Olympics event. You can buy a ticket as an individual or with a group of friends. You can also reserve an entire theater for a watch party.

"The theatre experience is going to be this up close and personal big screen experience," Frank said.