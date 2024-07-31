Here's how artificial intelligence is playing a role at the Paris Olympics

Artificial intelligence is playing a big role at the Paris Olympics.

Silicon Valley chip giant Intel is leading the way when it comes to using AI in Paris, which includes mapping athlete performance in real time.

The data can provide better information for coaches and can affect training, but also provides a massive pool for highlights so anyone can see how their athlete did even if the event was not broadcasted on television.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman also shows how AI is mapping the inside of the Olympic venues. Watch his report in the video above.