2024 Paris Olympics

Here's how artificial intelligence is playing a role at the Paris Olympics

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Artificial intelligence is playing a big role at the Paris Olympics.

Silicon Valley chip giant Intel is leading the way when it comes to using AI in Paris, which includes mapping athlete performance in real time.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The data can provide better information for coaches and can affect training, but also provides a massive pool for highlights so anyone can see how their athlete did even if the event was not broadcasted on television.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman also shows how AI is mapping the inside of the Olympic venues. Watch his report in the video above.

2024 Paris Olympics 11 hours ago

Watch former Stanford swimmer Regan Smith take silver in 100m backstroke at Paris Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics 13 hours ago

Simone Biles secures gold medal for Team USA in gymnastics team final

2024 Paris Olympics 12 hours ago

Watch Sacramento swimmer Luca Urlando highlights in Men's 200m Butterfly heat at Paris Olympics

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympicsartificial intelligence
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us