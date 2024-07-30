Bay Area athletes' achievements continue at Paris Olympics

Team USA athletes are off to a strong start as they get ready for another day of competition at the Paris Olympics.

On Monday, it was a huge moment in men's gymnastics for Team USA who got their first medal win in 16 years. The young team, which includes Stanford's Asher Hong and Brody Malone, won the bronze medal, narrowly falling below China and Japan.

It was also a great day to remember for former Cal Swimmer Ryan Murphy. Not only did he win bronze in the 100-meter backstroke on Monday. When the medal ceremony wound down, Murphy saw his wife Konttinen hold up a sign to let him know his first child will be a girl.

